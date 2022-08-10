ONE of the rarest and most threatened bird species in the UK has successfully bred for the third year in a row at the Newport Wetlands.

Six Bittern chicks have fledged from at least two separate nests at the Newport Wetlands National Nature Reserve, making it the most successful year since they bred for the first time in more than 200 years in 2020.

The wetlands are managed by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) in partnership with RSPB Cymru and Newport City Council.

Bitterns are a type of heron which live exclusively in reedbeds. The species was once thought to be extinct in the UK following years of persecution and a dramatic loss of habitat.

A number of improvements to the wetlands over the years have helped to create a good habitat for Bitterns to thrive.

A Bittern at Newport Wetlands. Picture: Darryl Spittle

Management of the reed beds – which make up one fifth of the reserve – have raised the water levels by half a metre, helping the bitterns to breed and keeping the chicks safe from predators such as foxes. Pools and channels have also been created throughout the reeds to create areas for the birds to hunt.

More than four and a half thousand Rudd – a small surface feeding fish – which are a main food source for Bitterns have also been introduced.

Land management officer at NRW Kevin Dupé said: “It’s truly amazing to see the Bittern chicks thriving at the wetlands, and a real achievement for those of us who have been involved in habitat conservation at the site for a long time.

“This year we’ve also seen successful breeding numbers for Mash Harriers - a bird of prey - which have fledged another two chicks, bringing the total they have fledged in the past six years to 12."

He added: “Wetlands are an important habitat in need of our help. As well as allowing species like the Bittern to come back from the brink, they can also help us in the battle against climate change by storing harmful carbon and holding back flood water.”

Cellan Michael from RSPB Cymru said: “We’re delighted to hear the news that these striking birds have established more than one nest on the reserve and have reared six healthy chicks.

“It goes to show that years of conservation efforts to create and manage the reedbeds have paid off. With bitterns now nesting at Newport Wetlands, as well as the RSPB Cymru Cors Ddyga reserve on Anglesey, it’s clear that they’re making a comeback in Wales.”