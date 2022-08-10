Fans of WWE are in for a treat as wrestler The Undertaker will be visiting Wales next month for a special show.
As part of the WWE Clash At the Castle, the Hall of Famer is bringing his 1 deadMan show to the city at the New Theatre on September 2, for just one night.
Retiring back in November 2020, the Cardiff show will mark the icon's first time he has performed outside of the US.
Offering fans a unique chance to get an insight into The Undertaker's wrestling history and 30-year career.
Sharing the exciting news WWE announced: "Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show will feature The Phenom in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance."
Tickets will be like gold dust with the venue having a capacity of just 1,100 making it extra special for fans of the Dead Man.
The following night, WWE will be taking over the Principality with thousands of fans expected, in the company's first UK stadium show in three decades.
How to get tickets to The Undertaker in Cardiff:
If you want to grab tickets you're in luck as there's not too long to wait to get your hands on them.
With tickets on sale for the 'deadMan Show' on Friday August 12 at 10am via New Theatre Cardiff.
