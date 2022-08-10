A PERSON remains in hospital following an incident on the railway line in Risca

The emergency services were called to two unrelated emergencies in the town yesterday, Tuesday, including two air ambulance helicopters.

In one of the incidents, police and paramedics rushed to the railway line near Risca station after reports of a "casualty on the tracks" at around 12.45pm.

The person was taken to hospital for treatment of "life-changing injuries".

AS IT HAPPENED: Person found on railway with life-threatening injuries

Today, Wednesday, British Transport Police confirmed they were still in hospital, but there is no update on their condition.

That incident is not being treated as suspicious.

In a separate incident, a car and an ambulance service rapid response vehicle were involved in a crash in Tredegar Street, near the Lidl supermarket, at around 1.05pm.

The ambulance car had flipped onto its side, and a section of the road was closed while police officers cordoned off the vehicles.

No injuries were reported in the crash.