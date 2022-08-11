FOOTAGE has been released of a driver who led police on a cocaine-fuelled 100mph chase across Caerphilly.

Liam Smith was more than 16 times over the legal limit for a cocaine metabolite when he failed to stop in the early hours of October 22 last year.

Police officers signalled for Smith to stop while driving on the B4263 heading from Senghenydd towards Caerphilly town.

Smith, who was driving a black Ford Fiesta, led them on a chase from the B4263 onto Mill Road and Pontygwindy Road, up to Ystrad Mynach, along the A472, down through Wattsville and ending up at Cwmcarn Forest Drive, where he got out and was caught by officers.

The Crown Prosecution Service has now released footage of the first few minutes of the 15-minute chase, which shows Smith driving at high speed through residential areas and driving on the wrong side of the road.

The full 15-minute chase was shown at Newport Crown Court, with the cars reaching speeds of 100mph.

Jenny Yeo, who prosecuted Smith, told the court that “when asked by officers to provide a drugs wipe, he said ‘I’ll save you some time’” and admitted having taken cocaine.

Following a forensics test, Smith recorded 800 micrograms of benzoylecgonine per litre (µg/L) of blood, where the legal limit is 50µg/L of blood, and 65µg/L of cocaine in his blood, with the legal limit being 10µg/L.

Megan Williams, defending, said that Smith admitted his actions were “absolutely ridiculous”.

“The defendant had taken his partner to the hospital as she was suffering from suspected sepsis. Due to the restrictions at the time, he was not able to stay with her,” she said.

“This led to him taking the substances.

“He was misusing drugs as a coping mechanism.”

Smith, 23, of Y Cilgant in Penyrheol, admitted all of the charges he faced. He had no previous convictions at the time, but has since been convicted in March of four offences.

Recorder Aidan Eardley handed Smith a six month sentence for dangerous driving, suspended for a year. He must complete 10 days rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work, as well as £420 in costs.

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Smith was handed no further penalty for the two counts of drug driving, or for failing to stop.