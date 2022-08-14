A GWENT nurse who has spent more than three decades helping new mums get to grips with breastfeeding their babies has looked back on her career so far.

Carol Walton has worked for the NHS for an impressive 60 years, having begun her career on June 30, 1962, at London's St Thomas' Hospital, before moving to Edinburgh four years later to train as a midwife. And for the past 37 years she has worked for Gwent's Aneurin Bevan University Health Board as a breastfeeding advisor.

In her job Ms Walton is responsible for helping mums who want to breastfeed get off to a good start.

Reflecting on her career so far, she said: “I love my job. I have supported many mums whose children have grown up and had babies of their own who have come back to me, which is incredibly rewarding.

“My job is to help mothers on their way, I have received many thank you cards and bouquets of flowers which are treasured.

“I don’t expect a reward as thank you, my reward is seeing their success. It’s a wonderful job as you’re helping mothers into their journey of motherhood.

“They are bringing the next generation into the world - without babies the world will die out so it’s important that mothers are supported in their journey.”

Perhaps the biggest change Ms Walton, of Cardiff, has seen during her career is attitudes towards breastfeeding in public. An ever-increasing number of places are now breastfeeding-friendly, and the Equality Act 2010 specifically made it illegal for a business to discriminate against a woman who is breastfeeding.

“Mothers feeding in public is improving as they can now find baby friendly cafes with other mums, as mums tell each other where to go,” she said.

“New mums can relax knowing that the law accepts them and is being them, people can be issued fines if they discriminate breastfeeding.”

Last month Ms Walton – who still has the cap she wore when starting out as a nurse - was applauded for her 60 years of service, and was presented with a bespoke glass award and a bouquet of flowers by health board chairwoman Ann Lloyd in thanks for her work.

Ms Walton at award presentation Credit: James Hodgson

Carol Walton speaking to the health board's public board

“I have worked with some wonderful midwives,” he said. “I can’t praise them enough with the help and support from them over the years.

“Without them I wouldn’t be able to do my job, I have been a very lucky person with my life full of happy memories.”

After such a long and storied career it would be reasonable to expect Ms Walton to be thinking about putting her feet up and enjoying retirement. Not so, she says.

“I have no plans to retire just yet,” she said. “I still love the job that I do."