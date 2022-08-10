RYAN Giggs’s ex-girlfriend has denied that bruising she claims was caused by the former footballer dragging her from a bed was the result of “rough sex”.

A jury at Manchester Crown Court was read text message exchanges about sex toys as Kate Greville was asked about an alleged incident in a Dubai hotel room in September 2017.

Ms Greville told a jury that Giggs bruised her arm when he pulled her naked from a hotel bed, on to the floor and across the lounge suite before he threw her belongings out into the corridor.

The court heard that Ms Greville said a friend in Dubai had noticed the bruise and she said it was caused by “rough sex”.

Chris Daw QC, defending, said: “You didn’t say anything about it being an assault.”

Ms Greville said: “No, because I was embarrassed and I didn’t want to admit it.”

Mr Daw said: “It was a bruise caused by rough sex that the two of you enjoyed a lot.”

Ms Greville said: “That bruise was not caused by rough sex.”

A few days after the alleged Dubai incident in September 2017, Ms Greville messaged a photograph of herself to Giggs.

The message read: “Tan is coming along nicely. My sex bruise is coming along nicely too!!”

Mr Daw said: “The truth of it is you did from time to time get bruises from sex.”

Ms Greville said: “Not that I recall.”

Mr Daw read another exchange from September 2017 – after the alleged Dubai assault – in which Ms Greville wrote: “I want you so badly rough.”

Giggs replied: “Do you? I’m scared of hurting you.”

Ms Greville responded: “I want it to hurt a little. Not in a weird way. I just want you to shock and surprise me.”

Giggs said: “It’s a fine line.”

Ms Greville responded: “We will just have to have fun finding that line then.”

Giggs sent a photograph of a sex toy – a paddle – in an Agent Provocateur box.

Ms Greville asked: “What is that? Xx.”

Giggs replied: “You asked me to be a bit more assertive.”

Ms Greville said: “I’m intrigued. When are you using this?”

Giggs sent a photograph of a pair of handcuffs and wrote: “Just after you have used this.”

Ms Greville replied: “Amazing.”

Ms Greville then denied a suggestion by Mr Daw that her account of the incident in Dubai was “completely manufactured”.

Mr Daw read to the jury a number of messages the pair exchanged in the days that followed.

One from Ms Greville read: “I love you my gorgeous man. I had the best time as always. Safe flight, baby. I love you so much.”

She told the jury on Wednesday: “I was in denial about actually what had happened.”

She agreed with Mr Daw there were “dozens” of “incredibly affectionate” messages between the pair during a five-day period after the alleged Dubai incident.

The barrister said: “Not once do you say anything in a single message about throwing you naked into a corridor.”

Ms Greville replied: “I would never write anything in a message because I wanted to forget that had happened.”

Mr Daw said: “I am going to suggest what you are saying is a complete pack of lies.”

Ms Greville said: “But it isn’t a pack of lies.”

The case continues.