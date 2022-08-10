BLAENAU GWENT residents have a week left to have their say on rules intended to stamp out dog fouling.

The consultation on a Public Space Protection Order for dog control (PSPO) is set to finish on Wednesday, August 17.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council is looking to renew the PSPO for nearly 130 areas in the county, including playgrounds and school playing fields.

This would see dogs banned or only allowed to walk in these areas on a lead.

The council said: “The PSPO for dog control aims to help owners behave responsibly in areas that are enjoyed by others.

“It outlines requirements and restrictions for dog owners and ensures that shared spaces are usable for all Blaenau’s residents to enjoy.”

The existing PSPO was introduced in November 2019 for a period of three years and is due to expire later this year.

It created dog exclusions and on lead areas, and made it an offence not to pick up dog poo across Blaenau Gwent.

Owners who commit an officence could be given a £100 fixed penalty notice, but failure to pay within a specific time could result in a maximum fine of £1,000.

The council said the order will outline two areas:

Dogs on leads areas: Areas where dogs must be kept on leads.

Dog exclusion areas: Areas from which dogs are banned.

In the new proposals, one extra area will also be added.

An order is proposed for Bryn Bach Park in Tredegar which relates to the mini golf play area there.

Deputy council leader and cabinet member for place and environment, Cllr Helen Cunningham said: “The vast majority of dog owners are very responsible and always ensure they adhere to any regulations regarding their dogs.

“However, the renewed proposal will continue to help keep our community spaces and specific land free from dog fouling.

“The issuing a fixed penalty notice to irresponsible dog owners who fail to clean up after their dogs will help keep our communities safe and clean.”

Details of the proposals can be viewed online at https://www.blaenau-gwent.gov.uk/en/council/consultations/public-space-protection-order-for-dog-control/

Or visit Blaenau Gwent’s General Office, Steelworks Road, Ebbw Vale where the plans can be viewed between 9am and 5pm.

To comment write to the council’s Environmental Health Section, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, General Offices, Steelworks Road, Ebbw Vale, NP23 6DN or email: environmental.health@blaenau-gwent.gov.uk by Wednesday, August 17.