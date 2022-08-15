WITH household bills continuing to increase, one Newport school is helping parents get the new school uniform they need at a reduced price.

St Joseph's RC High School in Pencarn Way will run the second of two upcycled uniform shops this summer on Wednesday, August 24.

The shop allows parents to donate old uniforms which are no longer needed or their children have grown out of, which can then be sold to a new owner - with all money raised going towards school equipment.

A school statement said: “Some families wanted to donate something last year, so we added it as a personal decision.

"It is an optional donation with any funds raised used for school equipment, we want to help all pupils while reducing waste.”

Parents on the school's Facebook page praised the idea, with Sarah James writing: “It’s a fantastic idea to help those in need as it will come in handy, this will come in handy and hopefully other schools with get on board.”

And Nicola Gilbert wrote: “I absolutely love that St Joseph's have done this; I am glad our uniform can be reused this way.”