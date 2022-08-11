HIGH street video game retailer GAME has confirmed it will be closing its Cwmbran store.

The GAME store in Cwmbran will be closing before the end of the month, it has announced.

The store will officially close on August 28.

GAME stocks a wide range of video games, consoles and accessories, and has been a staple of the town for many years.

“We are sad to say that this store will be closing on August 28, 2022,” read a statement from the store.

“Thank you to everyone for your support.

“Make sure to come visit us before we go.”

Gamers who want to visit a GAME store will now have to travel to Newport, Caerphilly or Cardiff.

GAME is a part of the Frasers Group PLC, founded by Mike Ashley.

Last month, Barclays announced it would close its bank in Cwmbran Centre will close its doors on Thursday, October 20 after it was revealed that now only 14 people regularly used the branch.

However, the popular noodle chain Chopstix will be opening a store in Cwmbran Centre next month.