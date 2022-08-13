NEWPORT girl Maia Roynon, who enjoys entering charity pageants, is taking on a mammoth challenge this September.

The 12-year-old is walking the Skirrid mountain near Abergavenny multiple times to raise money for Diabetes UK.

The event is being organised by her mum's fitness group Evolve Fit who will be walking the Skirrid up to 12 times in 12 hours.

Maia was inspired by them as last year they took on Pen Y Fan 10 times in 20 hours and she went along to support.

This year she was really keen to get involved as she has family members and friends who suffer with the condition.

To aid with fundraising Maia is also holding a raffle and has been pleased with the support she has had from local businesses.

Maia has done a lot for charity over the last year, she takes part in charity pageants and is Miss Sparkle UK Pre Teen and a Miss Inspiration finalist.

She said: "It’s hard for everyone at the moment but if I can help those in need I will try my best."

The walk takes place September 3.