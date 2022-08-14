A BIG hearted four-year-old is undertaking a running challenge to raise money for the charity that helps his little sister.

Raife Davies, from Cwmbran, is running one mile every day in August, no matter the weather, to raise funds for Eczema Outreach Support, which helps his sister Eden.

Already a junior Parkrunner, Raife was inspired to take on a sporting challenge after watching the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games, and wanted to raise money for 'Eden's sore skin'.

Proud parents Jonathan and Emma said Raife has taken the challenge very seriously and enthusiastically runs the mile around their local park

Mr Davies said: "We were watching the athletes receive their medals at the Commonwealth Games and Raife started asking more about medals and why people run. We told him, some people run for fitness, some do it for a job and get medals, and some for charity.

Raife and Eden

"He said he would like to run for charity and picked EOS because they have 'helped Eden's sore skin'."

Eden (two) was diagnosed with eczema when she was six months old and has been under dermatology care ever since. Her skin can be inflamed and painful, meaning she struggles to sleep and is sore and itchy most of the time.

The family found EOS, a UK-wide charity for children with eczema and their families and joined earlier this year. They received a welcome pack full of useful information and products and have access to a family worker for support and advice.

Mr Davies said: "We're so incredibly proud of Raife. Running a mile a day is big challenge for a four-year-old.

"To be honest, we half expected him to want to give up after a day or two, but he's absolutely taken it in his stride. His enthusiasm hasn't waned at all, and there's always a little punch of the air when we update him with a new donation. He seems really proud of himself, as well, which fantastic.

Raife with uncle Andrew Davies on a run

"He decided he wanted to raise the very random amount of £56 for EOS and we are currently at £55 with a few weeks to go, so I'm confident he will smash his target."

Christine Roxburgh, CEO of EOS, said: "What an amazing challenge Raife has taken on for his little sister Eden. We are all cheering him on and can't wait to see how he gets on.

"EOS relies on fundraisers so we can continue to support more than 3,500 children with eczema in the UK. Every single penny raised will go to helping children and young people with eczema and their families."

If you would like to sponsor Raife, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/raife-3131

If you care for a child aged 0-17 with eczema, you can join Eczema Outreach Support for free at www.eos.org.uk