A GRANDMOTHER from Cwmbran died just hours after marrying her partner of 44 years - only two weeks after finding out she had cancer.

Helen Felvus, 61, died during the afternoon on Saturday, July 30 - having married her long-time partner David the same morning.

The couple had planned to tie the knot on Monday, August 1, but moved the date forward when it became clear Mrs Felvus' condition was deteriorating, and received a blessing at their home in Cwmbran surrounded by friends and family.

It was only two weeks earlier, on Friday, July 15, that the mother-of-two - who her husband described as "a beautiful soul" - had learned she had bowel and liver cancer, having become ill earlier the same month.

Helen Felvus picture: Robyn Haynes

Daughter Robyn Haynes, 37 - who described her mum as "my superwoman, my best friend, my angel in the sky" - said Mrs Felvus first spoke to her doctor on Monday, July 4, as she had a sharp stabbing pain to her right-hand side.

“Mum never went to the doctors or hospital, and she was never poorly so taking these steps was massive for her to admit she was in pain," she said. “We thought it was a kidney infection.”

On Sunday, July 7, Mrs Felvus and partner David went on holiday to Tenerife, but her condition worsened, and soon she was only able to get out of bed into a chair.

Ms Haynes said she took her mum to hospital when she got back from holiday on Thursday, July 14, and she was admitted.

“I called on the fifth day of their holiday and mum couldn’t speak," she said.

Helen and David Felvus picture: Robyn Haynes

Helen Felvus with husband David

“Dad faced the phone away so I couldn’t see them, clearly, they both were upset.

“Mum was taking strong pain relief from friends just to see her through her holiday."

It soon became clear there was nothing doctors could do and Mrs Felvus - also mum to Gavin, 43, and grandmother to Marcel, 18, and Evan, 10 - was sent home to receive palliative care on Wednesday, July 27.

Ms Haynes said: “My mum was like a superwoman – she did everything and then suddenly she got this diagnosis, and everything was affected.

“When she was diagnosed we thought we had a year initially, which was hard to digest losing her so soon.

“Whilst in hospital found out months, weeks, at home we found out days.

“Our world fell apart.

“We thought there was going to be a treatment plan to support her cancer but the hospital said that mum was very poorly and all they could do was make her comfortable.”

Helen and David Felvus in hospital picture: Robyn Haynes

Helen Felvus in hospital with husband David

She added she hoped she could now raise awareness of the symptoms of liver and bowel cancer so others didn't suffer the way her mum did.

“If you are having pains in your stomach or if something isn’t feeling right go to the hospital or doctor," she said.

“The symptoms are: jaundice, swollen legs, confusion, bloated, indigestion, sharp stabbing pains and mobility reduced.

“I wouldn’t want any other family to go through what we’re going through because it’s devastating.”

Mrs Felvus' niece Francesa Meyrick has set up a gofundme page to help pay for funeral costs, which has already raised more than £2,800. You can view the fundraiser at https://tinyurl.com/4cjrn35v