LOW-COST airline Wizz Air is mothballing its operations at Cardiff Airport over the winter - with up to 40 staff being offered posts in other parts of Britain.

It blamed the “challenging macro-economic environment” for suspending flights from the publicly-owned airport at Rhoose from September 19.

The Hungarian carrier will temporarily halt base operations during the winter months - stopping services to destinations including Alicante, Corfu, Heraklion, Faro, Larnaca, Lanzarote, Palma de Mallorca, Sharm el-Sheikh, and Tenerife.

The airline says it will continue to fly from Cardiff, with new winter season flights launching on October 30, to Milan and Bucharest.

Marion Geoffroy, managing director, Wizz Air UK, said: “We are very disappointed to have to suspend several routes from Cardiff Airport for the winter season.

"Though these routes have proved popular through the summer season, it would not be commercially viable to continue to operate them through this coming winter due to the challenging macro-economic environment. This leaves us with no option but to pause these routes until next spring.

“We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience this will cause customers who already booked flights with us. We are in touch with all affected customers to explain their options."

The airline currently bases a single Airbus A321neo at the Welsh gateway with up to 40 staff.

“We continue to value our close working relationship with Cardiff Airport and plan to resume base operations at the airport next year… It takes time to build up sustainable operations at any base and we are prepared to build up operations at Cardiff over the long term,” Mr Geoffroy added.

As a result of suspending base operations during the winter months, the operator says all Cardiff-based employees will be offered redeployment opportunities at other UK airports over the winter.

Wizz Air plans to increase its operations from Cardiff next spring and has already launched its summer 2023 flight schedule from the Welsh facility.

The Welsh Government's minister for climate change Julie James said: "Whilst this is disappointing news for Cardiff Airport, the airline has stressed to the Airport Board that this is a temporary change to its operations at Cardiff Airport, which was launched in April this year, following a 12 month delay due to the pandemic, and that it remains committed to resuming its scheduled summer timetable from Cardiff Airport from April 2023.

"Despite this difficult commercial decision, I welcome the news that Wizz Air will continue to offer services from Cardiff over the winter season to Milan and Bucharest."