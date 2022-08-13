THE South Wales Cancer Crusaders from Newport are all set to take on their annual challenge to cycle 128 miles to raise money for vital equipment and research for Cancer Research UK.

By cycling 128 miles along the Taff Trail and Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, the group hope to raise £14,227 for the cancer charity, beating their total from last year.

Geraint O’Donovan, from the South Wales Cancer Crusaders, said: “In 2019 several members of our group had family members diagnosed with cancer, so we decided to come together to raise money for Cancer Research for all the brilliant work they do to tackle cancer. As one in two of us are likely to get cancer, we are even more determined to keep raising money.”

The two-day challenge will start on August 19.

The group will start at Redwick Church before cycling to Brecon and back down to Talybont Reservoir in a 62.6 mile ride.

The group’s second day of 65.1 miles will leave Talybont Reservoir and follow the Taff Trail before finishing at the Pod in Newport city centre.

In 2019 the group decided to take on the National Three Peaks Challenge with hopes to raise £3,000. After surpassing this target, the group raised a massive £10,363 and completed the challenge within 24 hours.

Geraint said: "After this challenge our numbers and popularity grew so we committed to one big event every year and came up with the name, South Wales Cancer Crusaders.”

The Crusaders have completed a range of challenges since forming in 2019 including a 100km walk and an 85-mile canoe. In total the group has raised £35,000 for Cancer Research UK, and aim to beat last year’s total of £14,226 in their latest challenge.

Cancer Research UK is the world’s leading independent cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research, influence and information.

Sophie Busson, supporter fundraising relationship manager for Cancer Research UK in Wales, said: "We are extremely grateful for the support of the South Wales Cancer Crusaders for their dedication to raising funds to help beat cancer.

"Thanks to the generosity of people like the Crusaders, we’re able to fund vital research. This has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 40 years. But we can’t stop there.

"By 2034, we want to see three quarters of people surviving all cancers. But we can’t do this without the support of our fundraisers. Whether you’re raising £25 or £2500 for us as part of a fundraising challenge, each step we make towards beating cancer relies on every pound raised."

To sponsor The South Wales Cancer Crusaders go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/south-wales-cancer-crusaders .