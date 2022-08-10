MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council (MCC) has issued a tribute to a former councillor following his death yesterday.

Cllr Robert Greenland, known as Bob, served the Devauden ward as a Conservative councillor from 2004, and was deputy leader of the local authority for more than a decade.

His death was announced today, Wednesday, by council chief executive Paul Matthews, who said Cllr Greenland "died peacefully at home".

Cllr Greenland was a member of the Welsh Local Government Association Council and represented the council on various outside bodies including the Cardiff Capital Region.

In a statement, MCC said: "As deputy leader, Bob provided formidable leadership that was recognised across Wales and further afield.

"He was a pivotal figure on all things planning, regeneration, leisure, digital and a progressive chairman of the Education Achievement Service.

"Passionate about supporting local business and enterprise, Bob led various strategic initiatives including chairing and establishing the Business Resilience Forum when the pandemic hit to support local businesses in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

"As ward member for Devauden, Bob loved the beauty of the Wye Valley and was dedicated to supporting the local community who live and work in this stunning location.

"Bob was committed to helping local young people access housing and supported the development of affordable homes.

"Promoting education and leisure in the county, Bob was instrumental in the build of the new schools in Caldicot and Monmouth, as well as the leisure centre and pool in Monmouth."

Paul Matthews, council chief executive, said: “Cllr Bob Greenland put simply was a giant of a man. So clear, so articulate, so driven and had the highest of expectations. He believed that the citizens of Monmouthshire deserved the very best and he was not prepared to settle for less.

“I got the opportunity to work very closely with Bob - I loved every minute of it and learned so much from him. Yes, he was strong, but he was also kind, caring and considerate.

"His voluntary and community work was outstanding, and it was wonderful to see him ordained as a priest several years ago. His faith mattered to him, and he drew strength from it.

"He was very proud to be a part of us and I am very proud that he was. I am going to miss Bob hugely - he was just an absolute joy; he cared for people and adjusted to make everyone feel welcome.”

Mary Ann Brocklesby, council leader said: “I regret not having the chance to get to know Bob. His reputation is strong and colleagues within the Labour Party speak of him with fondness.

"He was clearly a man who transcended differences in political outlooks and that speaks very well of him.

"The condolences of the Monmouth Labour Party go to his wife Scilla and the rest of the family.”

Peter Fox, member of the Senedd for Monmouth paid tribute: “It’s such sad news that my good friend Bob had passed away after such a battle with his illness.

"Bob was my deputy leader for 13 years he was an outstanding man in so many ways. A man of huge integrity, kindness, fortitude and love. It’s difficult to put into words the scale of his contribution to public life and the wider community, but it was vast.

"He was an inspiring and wise man, someone that so many of us owe a debt of gratitude, I will miss him dearly and my thoughts are with his wife Scilla and their family.”

Cllr Richard John, leader of the Conservative group, added: “Bob was widely respected across Wales, but also across political divides for his commitment to the people of Monmouthshire.

"As deputy leader for over half the time Monmouthshire County Council has existed, decision makers have been able to benefit from his experience and wisdom, but also got to know one of the kindest and most compassionate men you could ever meet.

“Bob was a diligent and committed ward councillor for residents in Devauden. Bob was a very dear friend with a great sense of fun who will be dearly missed by us all.

“He fought his recent illness with incredible courage, selflessness and the most remarkable determination. Our thoughts are with his wife Scilla and their family at this desperately sad time.”

Cllr Frances Taylor, independent group leader, described Bob as: “a fine orator and his craft with amendments is the stuff of legend".

"I was fortunate to work with Bob delivering the induction to new Council staff," she said.

"I had the opportunity to benefit from his wisdom and we shared many a joke. We did not always agree, but we enjoyed many lively debates.

"I would also like to express heartfelt condolences to Bob’s family and close friends on behalf of the Independent group, he is a great loss to our Council.”

To add a message onto the book of condolences for Cllr Greenland, visit bit.ly/3A5FQvN