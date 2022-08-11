“WIDESPREAD racism and prejudice” against Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities in Wales – including from council members – means they are not getting the support they need.

A report by the Senedd’s Local Government and Housing Committee has highlighted a range of failings in the way the communities are supported by the Welsh Government.

The committee warned that many sites provided for Gypsy, Roma and Traveller people were sited in inappropriate areas, such as at the side of dangerous roads or far away from services and amenities, with no facilities for children or the elderly, while others were poorly maintained – with some which have not been refurbished for decades.

And underpinning this, the committee has said, is “widespread racism and prejudice” - including from councillors – which is often a determining factor in a lack of will to provide facilities for these communities.

Academic Martin Gallagher, giving evidence to the committee, said: “I've delivered training to different political parties that are on these planning boards, and they've flat out told me to my face directly that they couldn't support Gypsy, Roma and Traveller people in any campaigns, because they would lose their voters.”

This was supported by Travelling Ahead, an organisation supporting nomadic people, who told the Committee that “some of the things that have gone on locally and regionally would not be acceptable if that was about any other group, or any other group of citizens or any other ethnic minority.”

The committee has called for awareness training to all local authority and community councillors in Wales, but warned “there is considerable work to be done in tackling discriminatory attitudes at all levels of society.”

Committee chairman, Newport East MS John Griffiths, said: “The situation facing Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities in Wales is very concerning and the Committee is united on what the Welsh Government and local authorities need to do next.

“Many sites are in completely inappropriate areas next to A-roads with uneven paths and blocked drains. Some people are stuck on multiple year waiting lists with no end in sight.

“The Welsh Government must make sure that local authorities have the resources to tackle these issues, but they must also hold them to account when things do not improve. It is clear that anti-Traveller prejudice on a local level, and throughout society, is still quite prevalent and that tackling this should be a priority.

“The Committee is urging both the Welsh Government and local authorities to act on our recommendations with urgency or members of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities will continue to be treated like second class citizens in Wales.”