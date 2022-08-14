HERE is a round-up of everyone from Monmouthshire who has been fined for speeding during the past week.

The following cases are for the period from August 3-10.

Sean Carlsen

Carlsen was fined £100 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 4.

The 53-year-old, of The Old Mitre, Llantilio Pertholey, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph stretch of Newport Road in Cardiff.

He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on February 3, 2022.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Leonard Mullen

Mullen was fined £66 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, August 5.

The 60-year-old, of Lave Way, Sudbrook, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Greenway Road in Cardiff.

He was fined £66 for the offence, which occurred on February 26, 2022.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Kelly Davies

Davies was fined more than £220 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 8.

The 37-year-old, of Lawrence Crescent, Caerwent, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph stretch of the A48 in Caerwent.

She was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on February 9, 2022.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.