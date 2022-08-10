DO you know this man?
Police are looking to identify him as he may be able to assist them with an investigation into the theft of a mobile phone from the Asda supermarket in Caerphilly.
The crime took place on Friday, August 5.
If you have any information contact 101 quoting reference number 2200261181.
