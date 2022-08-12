A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

NICKY STEPHEN HALL, 33, of Conway Croft, Newport, was jailed for 54 weeks after he pleaded guilty to having a knife in public, possession of amphetamine and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

He was made the subject of a three-year criminal behaviour order and must pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL BUCKLEY, 26, of Elgar Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £169 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Chepstow Road on February 22.

DEMI-LEIGH HUGHES, 26, of Sickert Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LISA CLAIRE RANN, 42, of Amroth Walk, St Dials, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £426 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Henllys Way on November 14, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KYLIE JACKSON-TURNER, 34, of Bowsher Court, Bulwark, Chepstow, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on Chepstow Road, Newport, on June 30.

She must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for four years and told to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW GARBUTT, 35, of Mount Pleasant Road, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £569 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the Gateway Bridge, Brynmawr, on January 16.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

SCOTT PAUL DOWDING, 46, of Denny View, Caldicot, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen in Caerwent on April 23.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for 30 months and told to pay £865 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ARTION HODA, 35, of Station Road, Rogiet, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance in the Welsh Street car park, Chepstow, on November 7, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £395 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.