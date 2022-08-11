A Cwmbran woman who spent the Second World War checking aeroplane parts at Girlings before teaching people to drive in the town is today celebrating her 100th birthday.

Constance King, who is known as Connie, was born in 1922 at Gelli Rhewa farm in Garndiffaith.

One of the highlights of her long and interesting life was meeting the Duchess of Cornwall in 2015 at the 70th anniversary of VJ Day in London.

She was there to represent her husband Mervyn, a Burma Star veteran, and marched from Horseguards Parade to Westminster Abbey with her daughter Wendy.

Gelli Rhewa farm was owned by her grandfather Thomas Williams, who was the main farmer.

Connie has fond memories of getting up before school with "Grancha", to check the farm’s sheep up on the hillside, and when returning home she would have a cup of hot cider before going to school.

Her father was Ivor Jayne, an overhead linesman and her mother, Blanche, looked after dairy cows at the farm.

Connie's first school was Penygarn School. However, her father had to look for work which took him around the country and this meant she went on to attend 16 different schools.

When she was 14 Connie reluctantly had to leave County Grammar School, Pontypool, to take care of her brother Kenneth (then aged two) due to her mother's sudden death.

During the Second World War she worked in the Girling factory in Cwmbran in the quality control department checking aeroplane parts and she remembers taking in two evacuees: Madge from London and Isobel from Dover

Connie taught herself to knit with two twigs from a lilac bush from the farm garden and a ball of string. Later taught herself to crotchet.

She knitted and crouched many jackets, bonnets and booties for the children in the family and she recently finished a bedspread to go over her bed in lilac - her favourite colour. Connie is also a very good seamstress.

She is an animal lover and enjoys feeding wild birds and hedgehogs in her garden.

She also used to show her Staffordshire Bull terriers and had most success with a red coloured bitch called 'Meg' who won best puppy bitch and best overall puppy at the western championship show at Yate, Bristol in September 1988. This qualified her for Crufts in 1990.

Connie married Mervyn King on April 5, 1941, at St Michael & All Angels Church, Llantarnam.

Mervyn was a Burma star veteran and served with the Royal Navy, Fleet Air Arm. He served on HMS Khedive as a artificer during the war.

After the war he worked in Panteg Steel works and ICI Fibres, Pontypool as an instrument technician/electrician).

He was also a part-time driving instructor with Eastern Valley Driving School and Connie also instructed pupils.

The couple had four children: Viviene Edwards, 80, Jeanette Ellam, 72, and twins Wendy Walton and Peter King, 68. They all still live in Cwmbran.

Connie also has 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and seven great great grandchildren

Connie said her secret to a long life was to always sleep well. She has never smoked.

She will be spending her special birthday at home with her family.