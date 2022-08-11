RECYCLING and bin collections in Torfaen have been affected by this week’s warm weather.
An amber weather warning for extreme heat is in place across east Wales and most of England until Sunday, with temperatures in Cwmbran set to reach 32 degrees over the next few days.
As a result of the warm weather, Torfaen council has announced changes to its services so staff are not working outside during the hottest hours of the day.
This includes recycling and waste collections starting from 6am today, Thursday, and Friday, with any rubbish which isn’t collected being picked up over the weekend.
“As high temperatures are forecast for the remainder of the week, we’re making some changes to services to avoid staff working outside in the middle of the day,” said a Torfaen council spokesperson.
“Recycling and waste collections will start at 6am on Thursday and Friday, and if any weekend working is required. Please leave your bins and boxes out in their usual place.
“Highways maintenance teams will start work earlier and prioritise maintaining pavements.
“Streetscene teams will focus on litter picking, grass cutting and routine maintenance, but may finish early if conditions prevent safe working.”
