FANS of McDonald's Monopoly are in for a treat, as the long-awaited game is returning in just a few weeks' time and promises to be bigger than ever.

With the official start date set for Wednesday, September 7, in stores nationwide.

But this time the popular game will be better than ever with new features that mean players can win more.

With the New Double Peel, that means participants can double the gameplay through the McDonald’s app.

The app will have a digital gameboard and prize wallet so customers have more chance of winning and can collect wins too.

Although prizes for the game have yet to be announced they never disappoint and promise to be bigger than ever.

The popular promotion first started back in 2005 and works in a similar way to the classic Monopoly board game.

Customers have the chance to win prizes by collecting game pieces from menu items such as fries, wraps, drinks and McFlurry’s.

Simply by peeling off the game pieces from these selected items, customers can instantly win free food items and bigger prizes or collect property pieces of the same colour for a bigger prize via the McDonald’s app and online.

McDonald's Monopoly starts Wednesday, September 7.

