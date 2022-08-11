A GROUP of kind-hearted individuals have taken it upon themselves to ensure their four-legged neighbours are looked after during the hot weather.

The Welsh Pony Rescue and Rehoming Charitable Trust has been working with a local quarry to ensure ponies on Gelligaer Common have access to drinking water during the heatwave.

The wild ponies usually drink from watering holes on the common. However, due to the record-breaking temperatures the area has been experiencing this summer, the water has dried up.

That's where the trust came in.

Working with Miller Argent and Hanson Quarry, bowsers have been sourced to bring water to the animals on the common.

Trust member Paige Speed said: "We are working to fill the water for all livestock on the common as there is no water for them in this hot weather.

"We just had to rescue a lamb out of the one water hole as it was knee deep in mud."

So far, thousands of litres of water have been transported from Merthyr Ponds -with permission from the local angling club - up onto the common.

"It's been like this for the past couple of weeks," Ms Speed said.

She noted that neither Caerphilly Council nor Merthyr Council had responded to her appeals for help.

A spokesperson for Caerphilly County Borough Council said: "Our animal welfare remit covers commercially owned animals only, i.e. farms and licensed premises such as riding schools.

"The local authority is not responsible for horses on the common.

"The responsibility lies with the owner of the animals or the land owner.

"Having liaised with Merthyr (South Wales) Ltd and the Chair of the Commoners Association on Tuesday, we are aware, that as of yesterday Merthyr (South Wales) Ltd are filling watering holes on the common."