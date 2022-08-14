A NEW cake shop is on its way to Cwmbran town centre.

La Crème Patisserie, currently based at the Springvale industrial estate, will open a new shop in the Cwmbran Centre in October.

This will be the businesses' fourth cake shop in South Wales, and second in Gwent, with three others situated in Abergavenny, Cardiff and Port Talbot.

Rob Hindle, one of the Directors at La Crème Patisserie said he is excited to expand the business.

The site in Cwmbran where it will open Photo: La Creme Patisserie

He said: “Our production kitchen is based here in Cwmbran industrial estate, where we have a trade counter shop which is doing well but we have been looking to open another store this year.

“The one becoming available in Cwmbran was the best option for us as we already have a good customer base.

“We need something with more footfall and the shop will be the fourth standalone shop in South Wales.”

The company has been selling baked good for 15 years. Before the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, the patisserie supplied cakes for the Celtic Manor Resort, the Tower of London, Cheltenham racecourse and even at the Buckingham Palace for the jubilee this summer.

Some of the delicious cupcakes sold at the Patisserie Photo: La Creme patisserie

Mr Hindle added: “Our delivery service was vastly popular, so we continued to open shops and it seemed the right time to open one in Cwmbran.”

The patisserie sells a range of products from patisserie, cupcakes, brownies, doughnuts and anything mouth-watering and delicious. It currently runs a trade counter at the Springvale Industrial Estate, although this will close when the new shop opens.

Mr Hindle added: “Everybody is so excited for us; we have a big opening weekend planned for October.

Rob Hindle behind the counter at the patisserie Photo: Bec Hindle

“With the cost-of-living crisis we are concerned, but we find there is always a market for cakes.

"We specialise in loads such as the jubilee trifle which was very popular.

“Our cupcakes and desserts are popular, with the most being the mixed berry tart, so we are looking forward to opening the new store in Cwmbran.”