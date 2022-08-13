HERE is a round-up of everyone from Torfaen who has been fined for speeding during the past week.
The following cases are for the period from August 4-14.
Kevin Freeman
Freeman was fined more than £400 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, August 5.
The 63-year-old, of Bagley Court, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling at 41mph on a 30mph stretch of the SDR in Newport.
He was fined £440 for the offence, which occurred on February 27, 2022.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £44.
His driving record was endorsed with four points.
Stuart Moseley
Moseley was fined more than £200 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, August 5.
The 44-year-old, of Commercial Street, Pontnewydd, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Newport Road in Cardiff.
He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on March 6, 2022.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
