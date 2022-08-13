HERE is a round-up of everyone from Torfaen who has been fined for speeding during the past week.

The following cases are for the period from August 4-14.

Kevin Freeman

Freeman was fined more than £400 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, August 5.

The 63-year-old, of Bagley Court, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling at 41mph on a 30mph stretch of the SDR in Newport.

He was fined £440 for the offence, which occurred on February 27, 2022.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £44.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Stuart Moseley

Moseley was fined more than £200 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, August 5.

The 44-year-old, of Commercial Street, Pontnewydd, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Newport Road in Cardiff.

He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on March 6, 2022.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.