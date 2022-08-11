A MAN has appeared in court charged over a fatal crash in 2020.

Jason Bradford is accused of causing the death of Callum West by driving without due care and attention in Caerphilly county two years ago.

He was due to enter a plea at Cardiff Crown Court.

But Rachel Knight, prosecuting, said there have been “difficulties instructing counsel” for him because of the ongoing barristers’ strike.

The case was adjourned so that Bradford can be legally represented properly.

The charge the defendant faces relates to an incident on Hengoed Road, Cefn Hengoed, on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Bradford also faces allegations of causing serious injury to Ryan Waters by driving while disqualified on the same date and causing the death of Mr West by driving while disqualified.

At the time Gwent Police released a statement which said: “We’re appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision that happened on Hengoed Road, Hengoed, on Saturday night.

"A silver Renault Clio came off the road at about 10.45pm. There were three men in the car at the time.

"Sadly one of the men, 27-year-old Callum West from the Caerphilly area, died at the scene.

“His family is being supported by specialist officers.

“The other two men are currently in a critical condition in hospital.”

Bradford, 32, of Rhos Dyfed, Aberdare, is now due to face a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 30.

He was granted unconditional bail by Judge Jeremy Jenkins.