THIS is the shocking moment a drug-fuelled criminal carried out a terrifying robbery at a petrol station.

Ben Stead was armed with a knife when he shoulder barged his way into Rhymney Service Station, Caerphilly, through a locked door.

He ordered the shop assistant to: “Empty your till!”

The victim pleaded with him: “Don’t do this bro.”

Stead then went behind the counter and prised open the till with his knife and got away with £637.

He and his fellow defendant Derek Buckley, 44, had targeted the petrol station just before 6am on February 21.

They were arrested within hours after detectives viewed the CCTV footage.

Stead, 28, admitted he was “off his head” on drugs at the time.

The pair, both from Rhymney, were jailed for more 14 years at Cardiff Crown Court after they pleaded guilty to robbery.

The CCTV footage was provided by CPS Wales.