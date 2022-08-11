GWENT Police are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of a man from Blaenau Gwent.
Jet Griffiths has been reported missing from the Hirwaun area.
The 38-year-old also has links with Ebbw Vale.
If you have seen Jet or know where he may be, call Gwent Police on 101 with reference 2200269694.
Alternatively, you can visit orlo.uk/IGr8u to report a sighting online.
