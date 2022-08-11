FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a deliberate grass fire in Newport on Wednesday night.

A crew from Malpas attended the grass fire in the Shaftesbury area of the city shortly after 11pm.

The fire was extinguished just over half an hour later.

A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson has confirmed the fire is believed to have been deliberate.

“At approximately 11.06pm on Wednesday, August 10, we received reports of a grass fire in Shaftesbury, Newport,” said the spokesperson.

“Crews from Malpas station attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

“The incident concluded at approximately 11.39pm. The incident has been deemed as deliberate.”

Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.