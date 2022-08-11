IN CELEBRATION of the 120th anniversary of Beatrix Potter’s The Tale of Peter Rabbit, Cath Kidston have revealed a new collection based on the characters of the book.

The unique collection features hand-drawn illustrations and story-telling prints across bags, clothing and homeware.

In a statement the fashion retailer said: "Cath Kidston’s print design team were inspired by Beatrix Potter's life as an artist, scientist, painter, and author.

"Each print created lovingly embraces Beatrix Potter’s sketches from this classic story, originally drawn in letters to her friend and former governesses’ young son, plus other cherished characters, and stories, including The Tailor of Gloucester and Jemima Puddle-Duck."

Some of the items available in the Peter Rabbit collection (Cath Kidston)

Holly Marler, Creative Director of Cath Kidston, said: “It is a joy to design the Beatrix Potter collection, to tell these beautiful stories through print is a real pleasure. It reminds me of my childhood and when my children were small, to evoke these fond memories and nostalgia is really important to our brand and makes our print narrative really passionate and purposeful.

"Watching each of these characters come alive in Cath Kidston’s landscape and celebrating Beatrix Potter’s craft was truly an honour.”

What's in the Cath Kidston Peter Rabbit collection?





A number of shirt dresses, soft waisted dresses and long pyjamas with classic Peter Rabbit designs

There are a huge collection of Peter Rabbit items in the homeware section, including mugs, plates, cushions, lunch boxes, aprons, water bottles, tea towels and more.

That can all be found on the Cath Kidston page here.

A number of children's clothing items and backpacks

Shop the full collection at the Cath Kidston website here.