A POPULAR wine shop in Chepstow is moving on to bigger and better things with the opening of a new premises in the town.

Tell Me Wine used to be based in a unit on the pedestrianised Rifleman's Way near the town centre.

Now, however, their new location on Nelson Street - opposite St Mary's Priory Church - has opened to the public.

Posting on social media, the team behind Tell Me Wine said: "It's gonna be awesome.

"We thank you for your patience and can't wait to welcome you asap."

The new store features a deli as well as the usual wide selection of wine and other alcohol.

There is also tapas and a bar on site.

"Finally, the bar will be open for a glass (or two) of wine and tapas," the Tell Me Wine team said.

"From next weekend we will be offering cocktails as well along with an extended list of tapas."

The opening times for Tell Me Wine are:

Monday – Closed;

Tuesday – 11am to 5.30pm;

Wednesday – 11am to 5.30pm;

Thursday – 11am to 9pm;

Friday – 11am to 10pm;

Saturday – 11am to 10pm;

Sunday – Closed.

Booking a place, through Facebook message, is advised.

Tell Me Wine's new premises opened on Friday, August 19, and already seems to be proving a hit with locals.