A FORMER Cwmbran doctor has been jailed for a series of historic sex abuse charges.

Lalitkumar Muljibhai Nirmal, 79, was jailed for 15 years and six months at Woolwich Crown Court on Wednesday, August 10, having previously admitted eight counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14, and four counts of gross indecency with a girl under the age of 14.

The offences were all committed against the same victim, who was known to Nirmal, between 1975 and 1986, during which time he was a GP at a practice in Cwmbran.

They were committed in locations including Cwmbran, as well as Croydon and Sydenham in London.

He was also convicted of a single count of indecent assault against a separate young girl, who was also known to him.

Nirmal, of Malham Close, Friern Barnet, North London, was registered as a general practitioner with the General Medical Council between 1972 and 1995.

His offending was first reported to police in October 2019, with further information disclosed two months later.

He was interviewed under caution on August 5, 2020, and was charged on May 24, 2011

T/Detective Superintendent Martin Price from Gwent Police welcomed the sentence.

“Today Nirmal will start to understand the pain and suffering he has caused as he begins his 15.5 year sentence," he said.

“I’d like to thank the hard work and commitment of officers who have worked with victims to see justice being served.

“Policing can only take action when members of the public report concerns to us. If you have been a victim, please come talk to us.

“Nirmal abused his position and now will face the consequences of his actions.”

Detective Sergeant Mark Morris, of the Metropolitan Police's South East Basux Command Unit (BCU) CID, said: “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the victims in this case, who have been extremely courageous in coming forward to police and recounting the trauma of the years of abuse they suffered because of Nirmal.

"One can’t even begin to imagine the impact, both physical and mental, such sustained abuse will have had and I hope today’s sentence will give some sense of closure and peace.

“We know that Nirmal was a GP in the 1980s in the Torfaen area of Wales.

"Whilst the victims were not patients of his, we must consider the possibility that he abused this position of trust to hurt others.

"As such, I would appeal for anyone with information they believe could be relevant to contact the police on 101.

"Any information passed will be dealt with in the strictest of confidence and handled by a specialist team with significant experience in dealing with offences of this nature.”

Anjie Bowen, senior crown prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences unit, said: “Lalitbhai Nirmal carried out a sustained campaign of sexual abuse, whilst hiding behind a veneer of respectability as a doctor and trusted local GP.

"His vulnerable victims have been left devastated by the harmful impact of his offending on their lives.

“His actions were predatory and despicable.

"One of Nirmal’s victims endured appalling abuse at his hands for a decade, throughout a large portion of her childhood.

"I hope these convictions provide the victims with some sense of closure and encourage other victims to come forward and report their abusers to the police.

"Sexual offences are some of the most harrowing cases that we prosecute.

"The CPS is committed to bringing sexual offenders to justice regardless of the time that has passed since the crime took place.”