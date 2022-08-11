A SERIAL fraudster who allegedly targeted people in Newport is due to appear in court.
Jody Oliver, 44, of Barbourne Road, Worcester, is due to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on a number of fraud charges after handing himself in to a police station in Bedford.
Oliver is set to face six counts of fraud by false representation after convincing at least nine people in the Newport area that he was a cruise ship captain and could get them deals on holidays between January 1, 2018, and January 2, 2019.
He had previously conned former world champion rally driver Colin McRae and fraudulently claimed more than £23,000 back in VAT for made-up purchases.
Earlier today, August 11, Judge Paul Hobson heard at Cardiff Crown Court that Oliver had surrendered to custody in Bedford and was being transported to Cardiff Crown Court on the morning of August 12.
