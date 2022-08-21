ARTWORK depicting some of the most recognisable landmarks in Newport has pride of place in the city's newest hotel.

The 15-storey Mercure Hotel opened in May as part of the multi-million redevelopment of Chartist tower.

And 120 rooms of the new hotel feature artwork by artist Christopher Langley, depicting some of Newport's most well-known landmarks, including the historic Transporter Bridge.

Mr Langley - well-known across Newport for his artwork - was approached by an interior designer at the hotel's launch to produce images which fit into the theme of the venue.

Transporter bridge gondola canvas on the fifteenth floor

He said: “An interior designer found me on Google, she wanted edgy and industrial type paintings and mine jumped off the page which appealed to her.

“She got in touch with me with ideas of what they wanted, at first, I suggested painting with throbbing colours, but they suggested monochrome images to fit with the hotels theme.

“It worked so I produced three or four images in the same style which have been incredibly popular.

“The Newport Transporter Bridge painting and other Newport paintings I have done have gone down well with the public.

“The hotel is huge for the city and will be good for the city of Newport which is already bringing in investments from all over the UK.”

The history of Newport is highlighted throughout the hotel, from the reception to the bar and café, with the transporter bridge located in Pillgwenlly the centre of the hotel’s decoration.

Canvases of the historic bridge are featured in many of the hotel rooms, the famous bridge tells a story of Newport’s history and the artwork in rooms has had a positive reaction with hotel guests.

Stunning view of Rodney parade from room on 15th floor

Sheree Jones, director of sales at the Mercure, said: “The guests love Chris’ artwork.

"They are intrigued by it as it is a good conversation starter, which leads on to the local artist we are working with.

“The history of the Transporter Bridge is about connectivity.

“It connects parts of the city with the other and was such a great story, so it fits the design well and we are really pleased with it, and the guests are as well.”