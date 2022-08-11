THE Celtic Manor Resort has been listed as one of the most popular places in the world to get married.
The venue beat out tough competition including the Savoy Hotel in London and San Francisco City Hall to finish fifth in the worldwide rankings compiled by money.co.uk
The researchers ranked each venue by analysing how many TripAdvisor reviews mentioned the word 'wedding' and how many hashtags there are on Instagram.
Celtic Manor had a lot of mentions on TripAdvisor with 411 reviews, while there were more than 55,000 hashtags on Instagram.
In the UK, only Claridges in London ranked higher.
For the top 20 wedding venues in the UK, Swansea was the only other Welsh city to feature, with Fairyhill (seventh), Oxwich Bay Hotel (twelfth) and Oldwalls Gower (nineteenth).
Celtic Manor is already known worldwide for hosting the Ryder Cup in 2010 and the NATO summit in 2014.
The venue is also known for its Celebrity Cup golf tournament, which over the years has attracted stars such as Gareth Bale, Ioan Gruffudd and Rob Brydon.
A sister site is being built by the Celtic Collection in Newport, called the Tŷ Hotel.
