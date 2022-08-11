UNPAID carers in Wales will again be able to apply for a £500 payment from the Welsh Government.

The grant offered by the Welsh Government is open to those who were receiving Carer's Allowance on March 31, 2022.

It was offered earlier this year, but registration will re-open to those who did not apply on Monday, August 15, and will run until Friday, September 2.

Deputy minister for social services Julie Morgan said: "The latest data on take up of the payment shows that, as of July 22, over 70 per cent of eligible unpaid carers had successfully registered for the payment and 65 per cent had already been paid.

"This figure is likely to be higher given the number of claims yet to be processed by local authorities."

She added: "I am aware that some unpaid carers missed the deadline or did not realise that they are required to contact their local authority to register for the payment.

"I hope that re-opening the registration period will allow more unpaid carers who were in receipt of Carers Allowance on March 31 to benefit from this payment."

Unpaid carers can contact their relevant local authority to apply.