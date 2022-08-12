A DRINK driver was caught swigging from a large bottle of vodka after speeding at 115mph on the M4.

Corey Rowlands, 20, failed a roadside breath test and was unable to give officers a further sample when he was taken to a police station.

The defendant, from Caerphilly county, was blasted by a judge who told him it was lucky he didn’t end up seriously injuring himself or anyone else.

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, said police were responding to reports of a stolen car when they saw Rowlands driving on the motorway during the early hours.

The car was an Audi which belonged to the defendant’s parents.

He initially failed to stop after a number of vehicles illuminated their blue lights before he did pull over.

“One of the officers who drove alongside him saw the defendant drinking from a glass as he was driving,” Mr Broadstock said.

“Once the vehicle had been brought to a stop it was clear to the officers that when they approached his vehicle the defendant smelled strongly of alcohol and on the front passenger seat was a large bottle of vodka.”

The defendant, of Brynheulog Street, Penybryn, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen, driving while disqualified, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Rowlands had defied a number of previous orders and was in breach of a suspended prison sentence for assaulting his father.

Christopher Evans, representing the defendant, said his client had a drink problem and was seeking help by working with the Gwent Drug & Alcohol Service.

His barrister added his client had become a father in recent weeks and urged the court to give him one final chance and spare him custody.

The judge, Recorder Duncan Bould, told Rowlands: “On April 7, you took a car, your parents’ car as I understand it, and you took a large bottle of vodka and were found by police driving on the M4 at nearly one o’clock in the morning at speeds of up to 115mph.

“You were clearly over the limit as far as drink was concerned because you failed the roadside breath test and you weren’t able to provide a specimen at the police station.

“What aggravates your position is that you were driving whilst you were subject to disqualification.”

Recorder Bould added: “In the hope that you are sober enough now to realise, you could have easily caused substantial damage to yourself and other road users despite the fact that it was in the early hours of the morning.

“You are in my view fortunate not to be charged with more serious offences.

“You have been afforded every possible chance to rehabilitate yourself in the community.”

Rowlands was sent to a young offender institution for 11 months and banned from driving for two years.

He was also ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge.