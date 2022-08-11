GWENT Police are concerned for the welfare of a Blaina man who has gone missing.
Thomas James Archer, 26, was last seen in Mardy, Abergavenny at around 10.30am on Tuesday, August 9.
Mr Archer is around 5ft 8ins tall, of a slim build with short dark hair.
He also has a full beard and a distinctive neck tattoo.
He was last seen wearing a light grey Puma tracksuit and black trainers and he was carrying a black and silver rucksack and a bag for life.
Gwent Police said that he has links to Cardiff and Cheltenham.
Mr Archer is asked to get in contact with the police to let them know he is safe and well.
If you have any information on Mr Archer's whereabouts, call 101 with the reference number 200267320.
Alternatively, contact Gwent Police on their Twitter and Facebook accounts.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here