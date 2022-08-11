A RUGBY coach caught with child abuse films and a horse sex video on his mobile phone has been spared jail.

Matthew Davies, 43, from Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to possession of indecent images of children and possession of extreme pornography.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the latter offence related to a person sexually abusing a horse.

It is understood that the defendant coached Under 7s and Under 11s children's sides at Bargoed RFC.

MORE NEWS: Petrol station robbery raiders jailed for 14 years

After Davies was sentenced the Welsh Rugby Union said he had been “permanently suspended from all rugby activity”.

In a statement, the WRU said: “As soon as the Welsh Rugby Union was informed of this arrest, on the day of the arrest, by the police, the individual was immediately suspended from all rugby activity pending the outcome of the investigation.

“This suspension has now been made permanent.”

Davies, of Thomas Street, Gilfach, admitted possessing 23 category A indecent images of children, the most serious kind, 11 category B and 27 category C.

The offences were committed between January 24 and April 6.

The judge, Recorder Richard Booth QC, sentenced Davies to a three-year community order.

He must carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and complete a 40-day rehabilitation programme.

The defendant must register as a sex offender for five years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

Davies was also ordered to pay £515 costs and the court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the phone.