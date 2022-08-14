SOUTH Wales Argus Camera club member Richard Johnstone shared some fantastic pictures of a World War Two re-enactment at Blaenavon Ironworks.

Don't panic! A re-enactor has his uniform adjusted.

Don't tell him, Pike! This re-enactor is the spitting image of Captain Mainwaring, as played by Arthur Lowe in Dad's Army.

Don't mention the war. A German guard at Blaenavon Ironworks.

These shoes could do with some TLC.

Impressive kit on show at Blaenavon Ironworks.

Even the little ones got in on the fun.

A bobby has a word with a member of the public during the re-enactment event at Blaneavon Ironworks.