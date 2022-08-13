THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like robbery, driving while disqualified and production of cannabis.

We look at their cases.

Chiquita Naomi Kane

A rogue driver who gave false details to the police is behind bars after a court lost its patience with her.

Chiquita Naomi Kane, 46, from Newport, was caught flouting her ban when she was arrested for driving while disqualified in the city.

She pleaded guilty to driving while banned, driving without insurance and obstructing a police constable on November 30, 2021.

Kane was jailed for 30 weeks.

Stewart McGinn

Cyclist Stewart McGinn killed a widow after crashing his bike into her as she walking home following a visit to the cinema.

He was branded a “coward” by a judge for fleeing the scene after knocking down 79-year-old Jane Stone in their home town of Monmouth last summer.

McGinn, 29, was jailed for 12 months following his guilty plea to causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving.

Kallum Mills

A drug dealer defied his suspended sentence and driving ban by riding his stolen motorbike through the centre of Newport.

Kallum Mills, 19, was giving his girlfriend a lift on his bike when they were stopped near The Riverfront theatre and arts centre.

He then resisted arrest when his partner became “hysterical” as an officer got hold of her and handcuffed her when she tried to leave the scene.

Mills, formerly of Mackintosh Place, Roath, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, resisting a constable and driving without insurance which all put him in breach of his suspended sentence.

The teenager was sent to a young offender institution for eight months and banned from driving for 16 months.

Macaulay Short

A drug dealer was caught with 72 per cent purity cocaine when he was stopped after being spotted driving without insurance by police.

Macaulay Short, 25, ran away from officers after he drove a Vauxhall Astra car into a dead end in the Rhymney area of Caerphilly.

He was jailed for 28 months after pleading guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

Mark Poretta

A mugger targeted a drinker in an alley as he was making his way home during the early hours of the morning.

Mark Poretta robbed the man in Newport city centre as his victim went to catch a taxi following a night out with friends.

The 46-year-old defendant knocked the complainant to the floor after he pounced on him from behind in Carpenters Arms Lane last summer.

Poretta was jailed for four years.

Jorgen Bami

A gangster running a cannabis factory inside a run-down building was warned he could be deported after serving his prison sentence.

Jorgen Bami, 26, was arrested hiding in brambles outside a building known as the Citadel on Snatchwood Road in the Abersychan area of Pontypool.

The defendant initially claimed he was the victim of modern slavery and claimed threats were made to murder his family back home in Albania.

Bami was jailed for 27 months after he admitted production of cannabis.