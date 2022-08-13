A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MICHAELA TIA JOHNSON, 44, of Mission Court, Newport was jailed for eight weeks after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and causing criminal damage to a Gwent Police vehicle at the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran, on July 19.

She was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge following her release from prison.

SCOTT DANIEL GUY, 28, of Church Street, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4046 on March 1.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALEXANDRA KENNIFORD, 75, of Blossom Close, Langstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAUL ANDREW SKILLERN, 42, of Hereford Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Mill Parade on September 19, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £389 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL MARTIN MORTON, 38, of Taliesin, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ZOE JOHN, 34, of St Bride’s Close, Magor, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

STUART JONATHAN PRICE, 46, of Highfield Crescent, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.