A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

TIA DAWE, 19, of Clifton Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for six months after she pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community protection notice in that she used abusive language on July 21.

She was ordered to pay a £26 surcharge.

YAHYA SOLAK, 30, of Rugby Road, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on Nash Road on February 25.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER THOMAS, 38, of Heol Y Waun, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to riding a Polaris quad bike with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on Penallta Road, Ystrad Mynach on February 9.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for 18 months.

KEIRON SHAUN PHILLIPS, 29, of Park View, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £235 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on February 17.

CARLY BOOTH, 41, of Pen Y Bryn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DYLAN THOMAS, 28, of Arail Street, Six Bells, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £456 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4046 in Ebbw Vale on March 16.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CARL TAYLOR, 55, of Victoria Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.