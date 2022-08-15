A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

KEENAN CARNEGIE, 18, of Castle Street, Newport, was sent to a young offender institution for eight months, suspended for 18 months, after he pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in public on High Street on July 22.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £187 surcharge.

KIERAN BORG, 34, of Gaer Park Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £334 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road on June 12.

JASDEEP GILL, 23, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in Cwmbran on February 21.

He was made the subject of an alcohol treatment requirement and ordered to pay £865 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

LEE BADHAM, 46, of Channel View, Penygarn, Pontypool, was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he was found guilty after a trial of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on September 11, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,428 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

DAFFYD WILLIAMS, 32, of Edward Terrace, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to producing cannabis on May 20, 2021.

He was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW WATKINS, 41, of Maple Crescent, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Rowan Crescent, Griffithstown, with 42 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on July 23.

He was fined £207 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £83 surcharge.