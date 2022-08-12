BRITS are bracing themselves for another weekend of scorching temperatures after the record-breaking 40 degree heatwave in July.

Drought could be declared for some parts of England on Friday, as the country bakes in another heatwave.

The National Drought Group – made up of Government and agency officials, water companies and other groups such as the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) – is set to meet on Friday to discuss the prolonged dry weather.

It comes as temperatures are set to climb to as high as 34 degrees on Thursday and up to a peak of 36 degrees over the weekend in the areas covered by an amber warning for extreme heat issued by the Met Office for much of Wales and England.

There is also a heat health alert in place from the UK Health Security Agency, with experts advising people to look out for those who are older or with existing health conditions, as well as young children.

How long is this heatwave going to last?





A Met Office amber weather warning is currently in place for the extreme heat.

The weather warning came into force on Thursday and will remain in place until Sunday with temperatures set to climb to 35 degrees or even 36 degrees in some places.

The Met Office said there could be a “thundery breakdown” to the hot weather on Monday, although it is so far uncertain which areas could see rain.

The long range forecast between Tuesday, August 16, and Thursday, August 25, predicts the UK will “see the breakdown of the sunny and dry weather of recent days, with conditions becoming more unsettled across the UK”.

It adds: “Showers are likely in places, sometimes heavy and thundery, though drier periods with sunny spells are still expected between them.

“Stronger winds are possible in the north and northwest, with the potential for some more persistent rain at times. At the same time, temperatures becoming closer to normal for August, but still feeling warm for many, especially in the southeast.

“Towards the end of the period, it's expected to remain changeable for most with further showers or longer spells of rain.”