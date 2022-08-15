HERE is a round-up of everyone from Caerphilly borough who has been fined for speeding during the past week.
The following cases are for the period from August 5-12.
Duane Morris
Morris was fined more than £200 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, August 5.
The 35-year-old, of Salway Avenue, Britannia, was clocked travelling at 41mph on a 30mph stretch of North Road in Cardiff.
He was fined £253 for the offence, which occurred on February 12, 2022.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with four points.
David Power
Power was fined £100 at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 8.
The 42-year-old, of Heol Y Bryn, Fochriw, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph stretch of Plymouth Street in Merthyr Tydfil.
He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on December 19, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Carl Rowe
Rowe was fined £100 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 9.
The 57-year-old, of Pen Y Dre, Penyrheol, was clocked travelling at 42mph on a 30mph stretch of Pentwyn Road in Pentwyn.
He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on December 28, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44.
His driving record was endorsed with four points.
