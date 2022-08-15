A MAN set fire to his flat “because he’d had enough of living in Abergavenny” and punched a support worker trying to put it out.

Joshua Griffin used a lighter to ignite his mattress and assaulted Ross Davies and tried to push him down the stairs before firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze.

The defendant was living in supported accommodation and had sent another support worker a picture of the fire on WhatsApp which alerted her to blaze.

Mr Davies and a colleague had tried to put it out using bowls of water after the defendant had tried to stop them getting into his flat.

Prosecutor Byron Broadstock told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant said he woke up feeling suicidal and had had enough of living in Abergavenny.

“He went out and bought a lighter and set fire to his mattress just to make a point about moving.”

Griffin, 29, caused nearly £1,000 worth of damage to his accommodation in a block of flats.

The defendant, formerly of Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny, pleaded guilty to arson reckless as to whether life was endangered, and assault by beating.

He had previous 13 previous convictions for criminal damage.

Hilary Roberts, representing Griffin, asked the judge to take into account his client’s guilty pleas and remorse.

The defendant was a “vulnerable” man who has learning and mental health difficulties, the court was told.

Judge Shomon Khan told Griffin: “This could have been much, much worse.

“When you lose your temper you lash out.”

The defendant was jailed for two years and four months and was told he will serve half of that term in prison before being released on licence.

Griffin was told any time he had spent on remand would count towards his sentence.

He was also ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge following his release from custody.