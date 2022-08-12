A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Met Office for South Wales, which will hit just as the heatwave is on the decline.
The weather warning begins at 6am on Monday, August 15 and is in place for the rest of the day after that.
Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent are completely covered by the warning, as is the whole of Wales, meaning there are no areas of respite.
What do weather warnings mean?
This weather warning will come shortly after the heatwave is on the decline in Wales, which saw an amber weather warning for extreme heat issued.
In a statement the Met Office said: "While some places stay dry, thunderstorms are likely to develop during Monday, bringing locally heavy rain and possible disruption."
What to expect from Met Office thunderstorm weather warning in South Wales
In terms of what to expect with thunderstorms the Met Office said:
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
