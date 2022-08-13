AT THE heart of Pontypool lies its historic indoor market.

The Grade II-listed Victorian Market Hall is linked to the surrounding streets by six different entrances and exits, and offers not only a range of unique traders, but also a place for people to meet and socialise.

The town was first granted permission to hold a market in 1690, and the indoor market was built in 1893. At the time it was the first electrified market in Wales, and even boasted indoor heating.

Shane Kennedy, indoor market manager and high street officer, said: “This market provides a lifeline for the community and a connection place for people to meet.

Shane Kennedy outside Pontypool indoor market

“The future of the market lies in making it even more of a community hub, a place to relax and more accessible to the population.

“I like the history, the mix of hustle and bustle and the sense of permanence it gives you.

“It’s been here for the previous generation who want it to here for the future generation.

“We have fruit and vegetable stalls, flowers, two alteration services, carpets, beds, selection of fine food stalls – from quick easy options to gourmet options and a café.”

The market will celebrate its 130th birthday next year, with a number of events marking the occasion planned.

The market has started holding two new events every month - a car boot and flea market which takes places on the final Saturday of the month, and an artisan market on the second Saturday of the month.

It also offers a repair reuse café, through which people can bring white goods to be repaired rather than throwing them away and buying a new one.

Mr Kennedy said: “I saw the market was in a bit of a decline with less usage of it and viewed it as a challenge to make it an exciting place.

“Next week we have Indian street food opening here three times a week which is an exciting addition.

“Five years ago, the market was refurbished, originally it was a large market hall and these current stalls were created to make it feel like a shopping experience.

“Covid and the bus strikes hit us hard and people lost that connection, it’s important for us to re-establish ourselves in modern way that is also inclusive in social and economic needs.

“We have set a green space outside with a community garden in conjunction with keep Wales tidy, it gives an oasis of calm and greenery in the centre of town, and we have put bees on the roof.”

“It’s about bringing the market back into people’s lives.”

The market currently has a 73 per cent occupation rate.

Geraldine Lacey who occasionally looks after her daughter Lindsey Smith’s stall sells a variety of unique gifts made by hand, one-off jewellery and children’s clothing items.

Geraldine Lacey holding one of their home made cushions

Ms Lacey said: “What we sell is unique, you find one-off things that we make that you cannot replicate.

“We stitch our own goods, make twiddle cushions for people with Alzheimer’s that have different smells on them.

“I’ve known this market since I was little – four generations of us have come here.

“I brought my kids here to look at the fish.

“We are trying our best, it’s a lovely, community atmosphere but we need more people to know about it, because of covid people are shopping online.

“You can pick up bits here you can’t see online, with our stuff you need to touch and feel it.”

Kaz Owen owns a woodcraft stall alongside her partner, which has been at the market for six years.

Selection of Kaz Owen's handcrafted wood items

Ms Owen said: “Our driving force is that we love what we do, we cut the shapes by hand.

“A lot of people in the area don’t come in but we get people from other valleys, we need the local people’s support and trade.

“Many places have lost their market and we need to make sure that we keep this one.”

Ms Owen mainly makes handcrafted wood items for order that can be personalised.

Wendy and Peter Street-Philips have had their stall for five months, and sell Avon products and paintings.

Peter Street – Philips painting

Mrs Street-Philips said: “A lot of people come and like to watch Peter paint.

“We enjoy talking to people, it gives people in the community a local place to come and socialise."

“We are going to give half the money we make from the paintings back to charity and one we will donate all the proceeds to a cancer charity."

They are also planning on giving some of the proceeds from the paintings to charity in memory of two friends of theirs, a husband and wife, who both died with cancer just 29 days apart earlier this year.

For more information on Pontypool Indoor Market visit https://www.torfaen.gov.uk/en/business/markets/marketstalls/pontypool-indoor-market.aspx