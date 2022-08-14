AS THE WARM weather continues, you might be looking for a place where you can dine out for lunch or an evening meal.

If you are looking for a place to eat in Monmouthshire, you are spoilt for choice. One method which you could use to help you choose is to look at the food hygiene ratings.

Every business which serves food is required by law to be inspected. Following inspections by the local authority, they are then ranked from five – meaning standards are excellent – to zero – meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

Inspectors mark businesses on the following three elements:

  • How hygienically the food is handled: How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;
  • The cleanliness and condition of the buildings: The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities;
  • Food safety management: How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe to eat and if the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

These ratings are listed on the Food Standards Agency website.

If businesses achieve three consecutive five hygiene ratings, they qualify for a Scores On The Doors Elite Award, and can be seen as top of the class when it comes to food safety.

A total of 160 premises in Monmouthshire have qualified for an Elite Award from scoresonthedoors.org.uk, as of August 12, 2022 – although this includes schools, care homes, and takeaways.

Here are the places where you can dine in.

The Angel Hotel

South Wales Argus: Cream tea at The Angel Hotel, AbergavennyCream tea at The Angel Hotel, Abergavenny

Address: 15 Cross Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, NP7 5EN

Last inspection: June 25, 2018.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: June 25, 2018; December 7, 2016; and May 14, 2015.

The Angel Inn

Address: Grosmont, Abergavenny, NP7 8EP

Last inspection: October 30, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: October 30, 2019; December 1, 2017; and June 19, 2015.

Annette’s Cafe Diner

Address: 2-3 Lewis Lane, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, NP7 5AU

Last inspection: July 6, 2022.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: July 6, 2022; November 21, 2018; and May 4, 2017.

Aroma Cafe

Address: 15 Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire, NP26 4BG

Last inspection: January 8, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: January 8, 2019; June 12, 2017; and November 27, 2015.

Blue Cumin

Address: 5 Bell House, The Square, Magor, Monmouthshire, NP26 3HY

Last inspection: November 29, 2018.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: November 29, 2018; March 8, 2017; and September 16, 2015.

Dil Indian Cuisine

Address: 6a Bridge Street, Usk, Monmouthshire, NP15 1BG

Last inspection: November 15, 2018.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: November 15, 2018; October 13, 2016; and May 28, 2015.

Donnie’s Coffee Shop

Address: Post Office Cottage, The Square, Magor, NP26 3EP

Last inspection: December 9, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: December 9, 2019; June 6, 2018; and November 23, 2016.

Emmeline's

South Wales Argus: Emmeline's Tea Room. Picture: Google Street View.Emmeline's Tea Room. Picture: Google Street View.

Address: Unit 3 The Old Police Station, Baker Street, Abergavenny, NP7 5BB

Last inspection: June 28, 2018.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: June 28, 2018; November 30, 2016; and May 20, 2015.

First Class Cafe

Address: Station Chambers, Station Road, Chepstow, Monmouthshire, NP16 5PD

Last inspection: July 17, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: July 17, 2019; September 21, 2016; and March 10, 2015.

The Haywain

South Wales Argus: The Haywain in Caldicot. Picture: Google Street View.The Haywain in Caldicot. Picture: Google Street View.

Address: Sandy Lane, Caldicot, Monmouthshire, NP26 4NE

Last inspection: September 9, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: September 9, 2019; August 23, 2017; and October 14, 2015.

Kibby’s Fish Bar

Address: 48A Bulwark Road, Bulwark, Chepstow, Monmouthshire, NP16 5JN

Last inspection: January 28, 2020.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: January 28, 2020; January 4, 2018; and September 21, 2016.

The King’s Head

Address: 18 Old Market Street, Usk, Monmouthshire, NP15 1AL

Last inspection: March 12, 2020.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: March 12, 2020; February 6, 2020; and August 15, 2018.

Marriott St Pierre Hotel & Country Club

Address: St Pierre Park, Pwllmeyric, Chepstow, Monmouthshire, NP16 6YA

Last inspection: May 12, 2022.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: May 12, 2022; March 18, 2019; and September 21, 2017.

McDonalds

Address: Magor Services, Magor, Monmouthshire

Last inspection: May 10, 2022.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: May 10, 2022; January 15, 2020; and August 2, 2018.

Moko's

Address: 8 Church Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 3BU

Last inspection: May 15, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: May 15, 2019; October 20, 2017; and March 22, 2016.

Morris' of Usk Garden Centre

Address: The Nurseries, Llanbadoc, Usk, Monmouthshire, NP15 1TG

Last inspection: May 23, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: May 23, 2019; February 1, 2018; and October 22, 2017.

Olway Inn Hotel

South Wales Argus: The Olway Inn on Chepstow Road, Usk.The Olway Inn on Chepstow Road, Usk.

Address: Old Chepstow Road, Llangeview, Usk, Monmouthshire, NP15 1EN

Last inspection: February 5, 2020.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: February 5, 2020; May 11, 2017; and October 16, 2015.

Pizza Express

Address: 36-36a Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 3EN

Last inspection: March 22, 2022.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: March 22, 2022; January 15, 2020; and August 17, 2018.

Salt & Pepper

South Wales Argus: Salt & Pepper on Monnow Street in Monmouth.Salt & Pepper on Monnow Street in Monmouth.

Address: 31 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 3EF

Last inspection: May 29, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: May 29, 2019; May 3, 2017; and October 6, 2015.

Sprokwobbles

Address: 22 Bridge Street, Usk, Monmouthshire, NP15 1BG

Last inspection: July 26, 2022.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: July 26, 2022; August 31, 2018; and February 3, 2017.

Sugarloaf Vineyards & Cafe

Address: Dummar Farm, Pentre Lane, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, NP7 7LA

Last inspection: November 22, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: November 22, 2019; September 14, 2017; and July 25, 2014.

The Beaufort, Raglan

Address: High Street, Raglan, Usk, NP15 2DY

Last inspection: June 27, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: June 27, 2019; November 28, 2017; and May 23, 2016.

The Coffee Pot

Address: 12 Nevill Street, Abergavenny, NP7 5AD

Last inspection: June 13, 2022.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: June 13, 2022; November 26, 2018; and May 31, 2017.

The Copper Kettle Tea Room

Address: Em-Lee Bungalow, Llandewi Skirrid, Abergavenny, NP7 8AP

Last inspection: October 10, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: October 10, 2019; November 1, 2017; and April 20, 2016.

The Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel & Spa

Address: Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel, Llangybi, Usk, NP15 1PG

Last inspection: October 16, 2018.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: October 16, 2018; October 25, 2016; and April 21, 2015.

The Filling Station Cafe

Address: Monmouth Road, Tintern, Chepstow, NP16 6SF

Last inspection: September 24, 2018.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: September 24, 2018; March 10, 2017; and February 16, 2015.

The Garden Restaurant

Address: Chepstow Garden Centre, A48, Chepstow, Monmouthshire, NP16 6LF

Last inspection: June 18, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: June 18, 2019; January 11, 2018; and June 16, 2016.

The Hogs Head

Address: Great Treadam Farm, Llantilio Crossenny, Abergavenny, NP7 8TA

Last inspection: January 3, 2020.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: January 3, 2020; February 20, 2017; and February 6, 2015.

The Kings Head Hotel

South Wales Argus: The Kings Head Hotel in Monmouth. www.christinsleyphotography.co.ukThe Kings Head Hotel in Monmouth. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Address: 8 Agincourt Square, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 3DY

Last inspection: April 27, 2022.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: April 27, 2022; May 10, 2019; and October 19, 2017.

The Sloop Inn

Address: Llandogo, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 4TW

Last inspection: July 5, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: July 5, 2019; December 6, 2017; and May 12, 2016.

The Somerset Arms

Address: Dingestow, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 4BP

Last inspection: September 7, 2018.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: September 7, 2018; August 17, 2016; and May 9, 2014.

The Stone Mill

Address: Rockfield, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 5SW

Last inspection: October 3, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: October 3, 2019; March 9, 2018; and February 3, 2016.

The Two Rivers

Address: Newport Road, Chepstow, Monmouthshire, NP16 5PR

Last inspection: October 10, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: October 10, 2019; March 17, 2016; and September 17, 2014.

The Whitebrook

South Wales Argus: The Michelin-starred Whitebrook Restaurant with Rooms, near Monmouth. The Michelin-starred Whitebrook Restaurant with Rooms, near Monmouth.

Address: Whitebrook, Monmouth, NP25 4TX

Last inspection: September 5, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: September 5, 2019; February 8, 2018; and July 15, 2016.

The White Hart Inn

Address: Llangybi, Usk, NP15 1NP

Last inspection: May 17, 2022.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: May 17, 2022; January 14, 2020; and June 27, 2018.

Tiffin Vintage Tea & Coffee House

Address: 8 St Marys Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire, NP16 5EW

Last inspection: January 15, 2019.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: January 15, 2019; February 13, 2017; and December 10, 2014.

Tredegar Arms

Address: Shirenewton, Chepstow, Monmouthshire, NP16 6RQ

Last inspection: February 6, 2020.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: February 6, 2020; February 8, 2018; and July 13, 2016.

Upstairs Downstairs Tearoom & Café

Address: 76 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 3EN

Last inspection: March 3, 2020.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: March 3, 2020; March 15, 2018; and September 1, 2016.

Wheatsheaf Inn

Address: Magor, Monmouthshire, NP26 3HN

Last inspection: November 27, 2018.

  • Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
  • Management of food safety – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: November 27, 2018; November 3, 2016; and October 10, 2014.

Whistle Stop Cafe

Address: Station Road, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, NP7 5HS

Last inspection: February 13, 2020.

  • Hygienic food handling – Good;
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
  • Management of food safety – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: February 13, 2020; March 7, 2018; and June 1, 2015.