AS THE WARM weather continues, you might be looking for a place where you can dine out for lunch or an evening meal.
If you are looking for a place to eat in Monmouthshire, you are spoilt for choice. One method which you could use to help you choose is to look at the food hygiene ratings.
Every business which serves food is required by law to be inspected. Following inspections by the local authority, they are then ranked from five – meaning standards are excellent – to zero – meaning urgent improvement is necessary.
Inspectors mark businesses on the following three elements:
- How hygienically the food is handled: How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;
- The cleanliness and condition of the buildings: The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities;
- Food safety management: How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe to eat and if the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.
These ratings are listed on the Food Standards Agency website.
If businesses achieve three consecutive five hygiene ratings, they qualify for a Scores On The Doors Elite Award, and can be seen as top of the class when it comes to food safety.
A total of 160 premises in Monmouthshire have qualified for an Elite Award from scoresonthedoors.org.uk, as of August 12, 2022 – although this includes schools, care homes, and takeaways.
Here are the places where you can dine in.
The Angel Hotel
Address: 15 Cross Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, NP7 5EN
Last inspection: June 25, 2018.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: June 25, 2018; December 7, 2016; and May 14, 2015.
The Angel Inn
Address: Grosmont, Abergavenny, NP7 8EP
Last inspection: October 30, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: October 30, 2019; December 1, 2017; and June 19, 2015.
Annette’s Cafe Diner
Address: 2-3 Lewis Lane, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, NP7 5AU
Last inspection: July 6, 2022.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: July 6, 2022; November 21, 2018; and May 4, 2017.
Aroma Cafe
Address: 15 Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire, NP26 4BG
Last inspection: January 8, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: January 8, 2019; June 12, 2017; and November 27, 2015.
Blue Cumin
Address: 5 Bell House, The Square, Magor, Monmouthshire, NP26 3HY
Last inspection: November 29, 2018.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: November 29, 2018; March 8, 2017; and September 16, 2015.
Dil Indian Cuisine
Address: 6a Bridge Street, Usk, Monmouthshire, NP15 1BG
Last inspection: November 15, 2018.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: November 15, 2018; October 13, 2016; and May 28, 2015.
Donnie’s Coffee Shop
Address: Post Office Cottage, The Square, Magor, NP26 3EP
Last inspection: December 9, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: December 9, 2019; June 6, 2018; and November 23, 2016.
Emmeline's
Address: Unit 3 The Old Police Station, Baker Street, Abergavenny, NP7 5BB
Last inspection: June 28, 2018.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: June 28, 2018; November 30, 2016; and May 20, 2015.
First Class Cafe
Address: Station Chambers, Station Road, Chepstow, Monmouthshire, NP16 5PD
Last inspection: July 17, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: July 17, 2019; September 21, 2016; and March 10, 2015.
The Haywain
Address: Sandy Lane, Caldicot, Monmouthshire, NP26 4NE
Last inspection: September 9, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: September 9, 2019; August 23, 2017; and October 14, 2015.
Kibby’s Fish Bar
Address: 48A Bulwark Road, Bulwark, Chepstow, Monmouthshire, NP16 5JN
Last inspection: January 28, 2020.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: January 28, 2020; January 4, 2018; and September 21, 2016.
The King’s Head
Address: 18 Old Market Street, Usk, Monmouthshire, NP15 1AL
Last inspection: March 12, 2020.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: March 12, 2020; February 6, 2020; and August 15, 2018.
Marriott St Pierre Hotel & Country Club
Address: St Pierre Park, Pwllmeyric, Chepstow, Monmouthshire, NP16 6YA
Last inspection: May 12, 2022.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: May 12, 2022; March 18, 2019; and September 21, 2017.
McDonalds
Address: Magor Services, Magor, Monmouthshire
Last inspection: May 10, 2022.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: May 10, 2022; January 15, 2020; and August 2, 2018.
Moko's
Address: 8 Church Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 3BU
Last inspection: May 15, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: May 15, 2019; October 20, 2017; and March 22, 2016.
Morris' of Usk Garden Centre
Address: The Nurseries, Llanbadoc, Usk, Monmouthshire, NP15 1TG
Last inspection: May 23, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: May 23, 2019; February 1, 2018; and October 22, 2017.
Olway Inn Hotel
Address: Old Chepstow Road, Llangeview, Usk, Monmouthshire, NP15 1EN
Last inspection: February 5, 2020.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: February 5, 2020; May 11, 2017; and October 16, 2015.
Pizza Express
Address: 36-36a Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 3EN
Last inspection: March 22, 2022.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: March 22, 2022; January 15, 2020; and August 17, 2018.
Salt & Pepper
Address: 31 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 3EF
Last inspection: May 29, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: May 29, 2019; May 3, 2017; and October 6, 2015.
Sprokwobbles
Address: 22 Bridge Street, Usk, Monmouthshire, NP15 1BG
Last inspection: July 26, 2022.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: July 26, 2022; August 31, 2018; and February 3, 2017.
Sugarloaf Vineyards & Cafe
Address: Dummar Farm, Pentre Lane, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, NP7 7LA
Last inspection: November 22, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: November 22, 2019; September 14, 2017; and July 25, 2014.
The Beaufort, Raglan
Address: High Street, Raglan, Usk, NP15 2DY
Last inspection: June 27, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: June 27, 2019; November 28, 2017; and May 23, 2016.
The Coffee Pot
Address: 12 Nevill Street, Abergavenny, NP7 5AD
Last inspection: June 13, 2022.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: June 13, 2022; November 26, 2018; and May 31, 2017.
The Copper Kettle Tea Room
Address: Em-Lee Bungalow, Llandewi Skirrid, Abergavenny, NP7 8AP
Last inspection: October 10, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: October 10, 2019; November 1, 2017; and April 20, 2016.
The Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel & Spa
Address: Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel, Llangybi, Usk, NP15 1PG
Last inspection: October 16, 2018.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: October 16, 2018; October 25, 2016; and April 21, 2015.
The Filling Station Cafe
Address: Monmouth Road, Tintern, Chepstow, NP16 6SF
Last inspection: September 24, 2018.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: September 24, 2018; March 10, 2017; and February 16, 2015.
The Garden Restaurant
Address: Chepstow Garden Centre, A48, Chepstow, Monmouthshire, NP16 6LF
Last inspection: June 18, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: June 18, 2019; January 11, 2018; and June 16, 2016.
The Hogs Head
Address: Great Treadam Farm, Llantilio Crossenny, Abergavenny, NP7 8TA
Last inspection: January 3, 2020.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: January 3, 2020; February 20, 2017; and February 6, 2015.
The Kings Head Hotel
Address: 8 Agincourt Square, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 3DY
Last inspection: April 27, 2022.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: April 27, 2022; May 10, 2019; and October 19, 2017.
The Sloop Inn
Address: Llandogo, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 4TW
Last inspection: July 5, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: July 5, 2019; December 6, 2017; and May 12, 2016.
The Somerset Arms
Address: Dingestow, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 4BP
Last inspection: September 7, 2018.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: September 7, 2018; August 17, 2016; and May 9, 2014.
The Stone Mill
Address: Rockfield, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 5SW
Last inspection: October 3, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: October 3, 2019; March 9, 2018; and February 3, 2016.
The Two Rivers
Address: Newport Road, Chepstow, Monmouthshire, NP16 5PR
Last inspection: October 10, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: October 10, 2019; March 17, 2016; and September 17, 2014.
The Whitebrook
Address: Whitebrook, Monmouth, NP25 4TX
Last inspection: September 5, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: September 5, 2019; February 8, 2018; and July 15, 2016.
The White Hart Inn
Address: Llangybi, Usk, NP15 1NP
Last inspection: May 17, 2022.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: May 17, 2022; January 14, 2020; and June 27, 2018.
Tiffin Vintage Tea & Coffee House
Address: 8 St Marys Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire, NP16 5EW
Last inspection: January 15, 2019.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: January 15, 2019; February 13, 2017; and December 10, 2014.
Tredegar Arms
Address: Shirenewton, Chepstow, Monmouthshire, NP16 6RQ
Last inspection: February 6, 2020.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: February 6, 2020; February 8, 2018; and July 13, 2016.
Upstairs Downstairs Tearoom & Café
Address: 76 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 3EN
Last inspection: March 3, 2020.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: March 3, 2020; March 15, 2018; and September 1, 2016.
Wheatsheaf Inn
Address: Magor, Monmouthshire, NP26 3HN
Last inspection: November 27, 2018.
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good;
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: November 27, 2018; November 3, 2016; and October 10, 2014.
Whistle Stop Cafe
Address: Station Road, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, NP7 5HS
Last inspection: February 13, 2020.
- Hygienic food handling – Good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;
- Management of food safety – Good.
Scores On The Doors Elite Award: February 13, 2020; March 7, 2018; and June 1, 2015.
